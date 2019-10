Moud Bonyadifar, Saeed Alinejad, Ali Mirzabeigi, and Vahid Kazemi will be respectively the referee, assistant referee, and fourth official of the match.

The qualification match will be held between Malaysia and Vietnam in Hanoi on October 10.

Bonyadifar was the referee of Tehran's famous derby between Perspolis and Esteghlal.

He will also judge some games in the Asian U19 matches in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 10.

9417**1416

