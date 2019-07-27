FIFA lecturer: Faqani best in Asia

Mohd Salleh Subkhiddin said on Saturday in the pre-season class of premier league of Iran for referees on the use of the video assistant referee (VAR), "When you use this technology in domestic matches, we will use Iranian referees in matches under the cover of FIFA and AFC. It is very important for FIFA to choose referees to judge at the World Cup that they have dominance on the video referee assistance system.

He went on to say that concurrent with the VAR class held in Iran, we invited some Iranian referees to Malaysia, one of whom was Mouod Bonyadifar and the other was Alireza Faqani. Bonyadifar had a lot of information about the VAR system and was successful in the class.

FIFA lecturer on the presence of young referees in this class said, "For the first time, I witness this pre- season arrangement for the referees and the Iranian Football Association has implemented it well. Since soccer is a combination of experience and power, this gathering can help the Iranian referees to succeed. So I cannot say how the age is important.”

Referring to Iran's referees' condition, he said, "So far, I have not seen a particular mistake by Iran's referees in major competitions, and the media are exerting pressure on them inside the country. The media should not be in the pursuit of mistake in judging, but media should highlight the scenes that judges are judging well.”

FIFA lecturer, emphasizing that the level of refereeing in Iran is high, added, "We do not really have a referee in Asia at the level of Faqani, which can judge so well at the World Cup." Of course, the difference between the other referees with Faqani is that he constantly changes for his purpose, and then he will endure the difficulties and make progress.

"In other words, if young referrers want to reach this level, they should continue to learn and continue to progress beyond these courses," he added. “If you think the same classes are enough to succeed, here is the end of dreams.”

Referring to the federation's attempt to implement the video referee system, Subkhidin stated, "The conditions in any country's soccer determines the use of this system."

