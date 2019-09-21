Sep 21, 2019, 11:21 AM
Iran female referees to judge AFC U-16 Women's Championship

Tehran, Sept 21, IRNA – Iran's Mahsa Ghorbani as referee, Ensieh Khabaz Mafi Nejad as assistant referee and Mahnaz Zokaei as the 4th official will officiate the match between Australia and Bangladesh.

Also earlier the game between South Korea and China is to be officiated by Iran’s Mahsa Qorbani as the referee and the other Iranian referee Ensieh Khabbaz Mafinejad as an assistant referee.

The 2019 AFC U-16 Women's Championship qualification is a women's under-16 football competition which decides the participating teams of the 2019 AFC U-16 Women's Championship.

A total of eight teams qualify to play in the final tournament held in Thailand, four of which are decided by qualification.

