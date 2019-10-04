Arbaeen's message to awaken nations against tyranny: Cleric

During the second sermon, Ayatollah Emami Kashani added that the US, the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia are enemies of God as they do want the truth remain covert and be destroyed finally.

Referring to the Saudi crimes against Yemenis, he added that Yemenis tolerated Saudi crimes with the help of God and Saudis and their allies lost their faces.

The cleric also recalled US slogans of maximum pressure on Iran, saying that their policies against Iran failed.

The enemies create problems for Arbaeen ceremony, as they cannot bear to see millions are awakening towards Karbala, he said, reiterating that the message of Arbaeen is to negate humiliation.

