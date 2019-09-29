Mazandaran seeking to establish int’l agricultural export terminal in Russia

Ahmad Husseinzadegan, who traveled to Russia's Volgograd late last week at the head of a trade and economic delegation, said in a meeting with Mehdi Sanaei in Moscow on Sunday that 70% of the Mazandaran’s economy is based on agriculture and with proper planning and removing structural barriers can win the trust of the private sector to maximize investment and boom exports.

The High Representative of government in Mazandaran outlined the most important purpose of his trip to Volgograd as expanding economic and commercial ties with the region as a gateway of Mazandaran to Russia and Europe, and said that during the visit, he pursued launching a logistics center and International terminal for the export of Mazandaran’s agricultural products to one of Russia's southern ports.

He went on to say that how the economic relations development programs are being implemented, the presence of Russian investors in Mazandaran, the relationship between Volgograd and Mazandaran provinces and the optimal use of the capacity of the Mazandaran business house in Volgograd was discussed at a meeting with the Volgograd governor.

The official considered the lack of continuity and pursuit of ratification in the Memoranda of Understanding as the most important impediment to international economic relations and stated that establishing economic relations, continuous communication and implementation of programs would lead to the economic development of the two provinces.

Hosseinzadegan called for the establishment of a direct and constant communication line between Mazandaran and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the provinces in Russia for the implementation of the MoUs and highlighted that Iran has the security and peace to invest in various fields; agricultural crops and sports camps can enhance bilateral economic and social relations.

Referring to the consultations and planning for Iran's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, the governor of Mazandaran said that the economic relations with Eurasian members would increase the export and economic prosperity of the country and the province of Mazandaran and "we hope that the free trade agreement with Iran will be finalized" as soon as possible.

