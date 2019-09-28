Iranian Univ, IICAS sign MoU

The MoU was inked on the sidelines of the International Conference on the (Ancient) Silk Road which is being held in the western Iranian city of Hamedan.

Conducting joint research-based projects, international cooperation on holding conferences, as well as specialized meetings on the Silk Road along with close relations with the member states and UNESCO, are among the objectives of the MoU.

The International Conference on the (Ancient) Silk Road is slated for September 23-29.

Some 40 representatives from 14 world countries as well as a number of Iranian officials are attending the conference.

The International Institute for Central Asian Studies (IICAS) was established in August 1995 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, as a direct outcome of the UNESCO Silk Roads Task.

The main objectives of IICAS are to focus on historical and cultural issues related to the Central Asian countries, bringing these to the attention of the international community and strengthening collaboration between local scholars and their colleagues abroad through a multidisciplinary study of the region.

