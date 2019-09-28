Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 28

** IRAN NEWS
- Officials urged not to pin hope on 'untrustworthy' Europe
- Trump happy with destruction of Aramco
- EU may be forced to withdraw from nuclear deal
** IRAN DAILY
- US offered to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks: Rouhani
- Europeans jump on US bandwagon, cannot be trusted: Leader
- Iran produces over 17m tons of crude steel in eight months: WSA
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Give up all hope in Europeans
- Pentagon to send radar, patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia
- Iran bag gold, bronze at IWF World Championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Europe has practically stayed committed to sanctions
- 3 films from Iran to compete in Tokyo festival
- AFC U23 Championship: Iran handed tough group
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Tehran stocks hit historic record in six months
- Iran plans to produce 135 strategic drugs
- Reasons behind slowdown in inflation scrutinized
9376**1416
