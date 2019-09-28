Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 28

** IRAN NEWS

- Officials urged not to pin hope on 'untrustworthy' Europe

- Trump happy with destruction of Aramco

- EU may be forced to withdraw from nuclear deal

** IRAN DAILY

- US offered to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks: Rouhani

- Europeans jump on US bandwagon, cannot be trusted: Leader

- Iran produces over 17m tons of crude steel in eight months: WSA

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Give up all hope in Europeans

- Pentagon to send radar, patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

- Iran bag gold, bronze at IWF World Championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Europe has practically stayed committed to sanctions

- 3 films from Iran to compete in Tokyo festival

- AFC U23 Championship: Iran handed tough group

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks hit historic record in six months

- Iran plans to produce 135 strategic drugs

- Reasons behind slowdown in inflation scrutinized

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish