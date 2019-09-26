Supreme Leader says officials should not trust enemy

The Supreme Leader made the remarks in a meeting with members of the Assembly of Experts.

The Supreme Leader said that the US is Iran's main enemy and that the officials should not trust the enemy.

The Supreme Leader bitterly criticized the European governments - France, UK and Germany, saying that they broke promise and did not honor their commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but, they disguise as mediator between Iran and the US.

“The path of interaction and negotiations is open with all countries, except for the US and the Zionist regime. However, countries that are flying the flag of animosity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, that is the US and some European countries at the top, should not be trusted at all because they openly show their animosity to the Iranian nation,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Iranian leader described Iran’s current situation with the 30-day-long siege of Yathrib by Arab and Jewish tribes during the Battle of the Trench in 627 AD, adding that the US and its three “vicious” European allies, that is Germany, France and the UK, are standing against Iran, laying a siege to the country.

"In the Quran, God introduces the way to overcome disbelievers and Satan as relying on Him. Today, when one sees that the enemy, Satan, the US government and the vicious European governments have lined up together against Iran, it increases our faith in our rightfulness," he mentioned.

The three European countries are also signatories to the JCPOA nuclear deal 2015 from which the US pulled out last year and unilaterally reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

The three states, also known as the EU/3, have recently sided with the US accusing Iran of being behind drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities the Yemenis Houthis claimed responsibility for.

“The country has had some leaps forwards in addition to its advances. This is what makes the enemy sad and concerned. The main reason for the sanctions are these leaps. With God’s grace we will witness many leaps in various fields in not very remote future,” he added.

The EU/3 have failed to stand up against the US so-called “maximum pressure” since the reimposition of unilateral sanctions.

They have stopped buying Iranian oil and majority of their companies have withdrawn their capital from Iran after May 2018 when President Donald Trump Administration pulled the US out of the Iran deal with other world powers.

“The Europeans remained committed to the US sanctions despite their own promises. They didn’t do a thing. It’s very unlikely that they take any action for the Islamic Republic of Iran. So, we should stop pinning our hopes on them,” the Supreme Leader said.

"The enemy tries hard to alter our understanding of reality, define our national interests based on their goals. A few days ago, US President said if Iran submits to the US, it'll be better off. The man doesn't know how to speak well, but their media repeat the argument in various forms," the Supreme Leader said.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei slammed the EU/3 moves, saying their animosity with Iran’s Islamic Republic “isn’t very different from the US.”

“The Europeans seemingly play the mediator’s role and talk at length but they are all empty words,” he stressed, referring to France’s efforts to arrange an encounter between the Iranian president and Trump.

“The same people that negotiated [the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers], are now saying that the Europeans haven’t lived up to their commitments. This is the strongest reason not to trust them in any issues,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

However, the Iranian leader, noted that he isn’t against holding talks with Europe and even reaching agreements. “But, they should never be trusted,” he concluded.

The Iranian leader stated that Islamic Republic of Iran is now much stronger than 40 and even 10 years ago. “Iran’s revolutionary and political authority has spread in the region and the revolution’s roots have become stronger,” he declared.

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish