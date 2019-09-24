UN envoy for Iraq confers with Iranian FM

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, who took office for around one year, met with Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting.

Zarif is in New York since last Friday and in spite of imposed limitations for his shuttle in the place, he had many meetings with his counterparts, international officials and media.

He is accompanying President Hassan Rouhani during his UN General Assembly participation.

President Rouhani is to deliver a speech at the UNGA meeting on Wednesday and he is proposing a new idea for "Coalition for Peace" dubbed as " Hormuz Peace Initiative".

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish