Both ministers are in New York to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that soon Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would hold a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, said the statement issued by Pakistan's foreign ministry.

In the meeting, the two sides also discussed peace and security in the region.

They also agreed to continue their bilateral cooperation on regional developments.

