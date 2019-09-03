Pakistani FM telephones Iranian counterpart on Kashmir

Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement said the two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

It said that Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and discussions.

After recent tensions with India over disputed Kashmir region Pakistan Foreign Minister is reaching out his counterparts from all over the world to explain Pakistan’s position on Kashmir.

The tension between India and Pakistan increased when India's Prime Minister announced his decision to roll back the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir, revoking the special authority of officials in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan called on both sides to practice restraint so that lives of civilians are saved and insecurity is prevented in Kashmir.

He emphasized that the issue will not be settled through military measures, rather all sides should be seeking diplomatic solutions.

Earlier the Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, reacting to the current developments in Kashmir and said that Iran expects India and Pakistan, as its friends and regional partners, to take effective steps in line with the interests of the people of the region by using dialogue and adopting peaceful means to help resolve the dispute.

