Syrian Oil minister to visit South Pars phases, petrochemical industries

According to Pars Special Economic Energy Zone website, upon his arrival Suleiman Ghanem was welcomed by the managing director of PSEEZ, Asaluyeh governor and managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company.

Speaking in the welcoming ceremony, Managing Director of PSEEZ Pirouz Mousavi said Iran has always been pioneer in the path of development and transfer of know-how to its brotherly nations.

He also expressed hope for the current visit would pave the way for reconstruction and development of the Syrian oil and energy industries.

