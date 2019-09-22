ICRC chief, FM Zarif hold talks on humanitarian coop

Maurer met Zarif to confer on humanitarian and urgent cooperation.

Earlier at the meeting of the United Nations Security Council, he has commented on the destructive effects of sanctions on humanitarian aids particularly following the severe flood in Iran.

Zarif has traveled to New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The UN announced in a statement that leaders of the countries will take part in a series of sessions with the aim of beefing up efforts in the fields of climate change, sustainable growth, health and global peace in addition to the General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the UN, the only one in which all member nations have equal representation, and the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN.

