Trump violates rules & norms by demanding a new JCPOA

"Told @margbrennan: You sell me a building, but a year later the person who inherits your company comes & says, you didn't pay enough money, & he wants a better deal for himself & a worse one for me," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "In which "history", to use Mr. Trump's words, has someone agreed to that?"

Zarif made the remarks in his interview with a US media giving an example about an agreement on selling a house and an inheritor comes a year later seeking to replace the contract.

Iranian top diplomat earlier ridiculed US administration's addiction to withdrawal from international agreements.

'After #JCPOA, #NAFTA, #TPP, Climate Convention & ..., the Trump regime—along with the Israeli regime—today officially withdrew from #UNESCO,' he tweeted.



''Is anything left for the Trump Administration and its client regime to withdraw from? Perhaps from planet Earth altogether?,'' Zarif noted.

US President Trump announced on May 8, 2018 the withdrawal from the JCPOA, which was condemned by other parties to the 2015 agreement and their emphasis to stay in the landmark international deal.

