Iranian wrestlers advance to semifinals of World Championships in Kazakhstan

Tehran, Sept 21, IRNA – Iran’s Behnam Ehsanpour and Hassan Yazdani defeated their rivals in the 2019 World Freestyle Wrestling Championship on Saturday to advance to the semifinals of the event.

The competitions, which began in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Thursday, also serve as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.  

Hassan Yazdani, Iran’s representative at 86kg weight category, defeated rivals from Puerto Rico, Hungary, and Russia on his way to semifinals where he is scheduled to face a rival from San Marino.

Behnam Ehsanpour, the other Iranian representative who wrestles in 61kg weight class, beat rivals from Turkey and Azerbaijan to advance to the semifinal game.

