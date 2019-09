Head of Khuzestan Headquarters for Reconstruction of the Holy Shrines Mahmoud Mosavi added that hundreds of Mawkibs have been organized in the province to serve the pilgrims of Arbaeen ritual.

The Arbaeen procession is one of the largest religious ceremonies being held in Iraq every year.

It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the third Imam of Shia Muslims.

