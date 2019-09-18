Sep 18, 2019, 12:38 PM
Supreme Leader receives a group of Iraqi benevolent people

Tehran, Sept 18, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday received a group of Iraqi benevolent people hosting million-strong pilgrims taking part in annual funeral of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

The benevolent people are Mawkeb organizers to host the pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala, Iraq.

