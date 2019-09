Head of Iran's Qeshm free trade zone, Hamid Reza Momeni on Tuesday said that the preliminary consultations of the issue were held in Azerbaijan Republic in June.

UNWTO is the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

Qeshm with an area of 1,500 square kilometers is an Island in the Persian Gulf and one of the tourism attractions of Iran.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish