Putin says Iran, Russia agreed on trade with national currencies

Putin said on Monday evening in a joint press conference with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts that he had held mutual meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Rouhani about trade relations with national currencies, economic issues and energy.

Putin said the two presidents reviewed applying advanced payment system.

He added that the two countries are in agreement with each other to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the accord signed between Iran, on one side, and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany, on the other, in January 2015. The US President Donald Trump later pulled his country out of the international deal on and restored all the sanctions that were lifted by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Putin added that though there are difficulties in implementing the JCPOA, there is no logical replacement for that. Russia will keep trying to implement it and will work with the US about that as well.

