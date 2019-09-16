Sep 16, 2019, 8:15 PM
Iranian movie wins prize in Sweden

Tehran, Sept 16, IRNA - Iranian film 'Concurrent Break of 20 bones' by Jamshid Mahmoudi received the best movie award at The SAMA International Film Festival in Sweden.

The festival was held in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 13-15.

Earlier, the work 'departure' by Navid Mahmoudi had shined at the event.

