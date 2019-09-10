Iran urges US to leave Afghanistan 'sooner'

“After some two decades of the US invasion of Afghanistan, it’s totally clear that the US has no other choice but to leave this country. The sooner, the better,” said Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi, addressing the UN Security Council’s meeting on peace and security in Afghanistan.

“We’ve said time and again that the Afghan nation wants a responsible withdrawal of all foreign forces within a specific time frame. We call on the Afghan government and all parties to be prudent and work closely with each other to pass this security crisis successfully,” he added.

There has been an uptake in attacks in Afghanistan as the US is negotiating with the Taliban in Qatar. The two sides were very close to an agreement, but they failed to conclude it at last.

The attacks also come ahead of planned presidential election on September 28.

Takht Ravanchi urged all eligible Afghan voters to cast their ballots in the polls in a bid to strengthen democratic processes in the country.

The Iranian envoy to the UN also held responsible foreign powers for a surge in attacks by Daesh (the ISIS) in Afghanistan, saying they have helped relocate these terrorists from Syria and Iraq to Iran’s neighbor.

He also demanded all parties exercise restraint in a bid to reach lasting ceasefire and national reconciliation agreement.

“Whatever conflict and fratricide will help those who aren’t interested in witnessing a secure and stable Afghanistan,” warned Takht Ravanchi.

The Iranian ambassador to the UN criticized efforts to sideline the Afghan government in peace talks with the Taliban, warning that any efforts in this regard with the participation of the government in Kabul is “doomed to failure”.

The Afghan government of President Ashraf Ghani has been criticizing international efforts to hold talks with the Taliban without the government’s participation.

