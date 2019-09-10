Bolton's sacking clearly shows 'maximum pressure' failure: Iran gov't

“The fact that John Bolton was sidelined and then eliminated isn’t an accident. It’s a clear sign that the US maximum pressure strategy has failed against the Islamic Republic of Iran’s maximum constructive resistance,” tweeted Hesamuddin Ashena, senior advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he had fired John Bolton for disagreement over his foreign policy “suggestions”.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” the president wrote on Twitter. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service.”

“Don’t hesitate that we have the ability to manage the United States of America’s behavior towards Iran and that we will never go back. Iran’s siege will break,” added Ashena in his tweet.

Bolton, a hawkish US politician who has longed favored a regime change in Iran as well as a war with the country, was the key architect of the US withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement that was signed with five other countries.

Bolton is very close to the Albania-based terrorist organization Mujahedin e Khalgh (MEK/MKO), that have engaged in terror attacks against the Iranian nation since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The US president has disagreed with his national security advisor’s views about how to deal with North Korea, Iran and Venezuela and Afghanistan among many other fronts.

