Belgian football league, realm of Iranian players

Iran international midfielder, Omid Ebrahimi, joined Belgian team KAS Eupen amid widespread rumors that he would return home to play for an Iranian team. The 31-year-old player has joined KAS Eupen on a one-year loan spell from Qatari club, Al-Ahli, for an undisclosed fee.

The Iran national team player, who always wears number 6, is the sixth Iranian player to join the Belgian league. This will be his first European experience and his performance will be under the spotlight soon.

There are five other Iranian players in Belgian First Division League. They include Ali Gholizadeh, Kaveh Rezaei, Milad Mohammadi, Younes Delfi and Saeid Ezatollahi.

Ebrahimi is not the only Iranian player in Eupen. Days ago, international midfielder Ezatollahi joined the Belgian club as well. The 22-year-old player joined the Belgian club on a one-year loan from Russian club Rostov with an option to buy.

KAS Eupen is a Belgian association football club based in the city of Eupen in the German-speaking Community of Belgium, in the province of Liege. It currently competes in the Belgian First Division A, and plays its home matches at the Kehrwegstadion.

The team's performance during this season has been awful. They lost 4 matches out of six and failed to score a single win. Acquiring only two points, Eupen stands at 15 in the 16-team Belgian league.

The Belgian League is no stranger to Iranian players. Historically, Emamifar, Mahdavi, Minavand, Sadaghiani, and Yazdani were players who frequented the league in the past years with different levels of success.

Last year, Kaveh Rezaei made a name for himself and Iran when he moved to Charleroi and scored 16 goals and assisted 6 across 41 games in the 2016/17 season. Ramin Rezaeian's stint with Oostende had mixed success, with the player featuring in 21 games for his club and scoring two as a right back/right midfielder.

The Belgian league is on the rise and is famous for feeding players into Ligue 1, the Premier League, and the Bundesliga.

