The event started on Wednesday wit participation of 166 athletes from 29 countries in Chungju, South Korea, and came to an end on Thursday.

Iran could receive the bronze medal of Kime no kata, a series of self-defense oriented katas in judo. Japan and France became the first and the second.

Iran became fourth in Judo kata of Kodokan. Japan, Spain and France came first through third.

9417**1424

