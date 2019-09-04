Zarif confers with Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament

Iranian top diplomat, who arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night, met with Chaudhury on Wednesday afternoon.

Strengthening parliamentary cooperation, expanding relations between people of two countries, supporting the development of commercial partnerships, diversifying cooperation and implementing joint projects in various fields, including modern technologies, utilizing national currencies, and supporting joint chambers of commerce’ cooperation were among topics discussed in the meeting.

Strengthening joint efforts in the Islamic world and in international fora, including in the Inter-Parliamentary Union of Islamic States, were also discussed at the meeting.

Zarif also held talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen this morning on bilateral, regional and international issues, particularly the issues of the Islamic world.

Zarif is scheduled to meet with Bangladeshi Persian-speaking teachers today.

The Foreign Minister will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Indian Ocean Countries Summit tomorrow.

After his meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister said that the US is now excessively employing its economic power to tighten sanctions, but this will backfire and cripple its own economy.

The Americans are addicted to sanctions. They have no effects and little-by-little the world will start to ridicule Washington for that, Zarif told reporters after the US imposed new sanctions on Iran's Space Agency.

Regarding recent visit by his deputy Abbas Araghchi to France, he said that negotiations were because the Europeans were not able to keep committed to their own commitments stipulated in the deal. However, Iran has economic ties with Russia and China which were a bit affected by "the US illegal sanctions", but will continue.

Commenting on the two phases of reducing commitments, he said that as repeatedly stated Iran takes such actions in the framework of Article 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that President Hassan Rouhani will soon announce details of the third step in line with scaling back commitments under the JCPOA.

He made the remarks upon his arrival in Dhaka where he added that holding talks with Bangladeshi officials is on his agenda.

Bilateral relations, problems faced by the Islamic world, regional developments and Muslims' plights are to be dealt with during the meetings, he said.

Zarif further noted that he will take part in the Indian Ocean Rim Conference focusing on blue economy on Thursday.

