Iran, Syria vow to broaden banking cooperation

According to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Abdul Nasser Hemmati in meeting with the head of the Central Bank of Syria, underlined that Iran is ready to share its experiences in Information Technology (IT) with the Syrian banking network.

He also expressed the hope that through development of banking relations between the two countries, the two sides will be able to create suitable grounds for the economic activists to help expand volume of trade exchange between the two sides.

On the development of brokerage firms between Iran and Syria, the head of central bank of Iran went said that this step is necessary to facilitate the banking affairs for Iranian exporters and contractors in Syria.

In another part of his remark, the Chairman of the Monetary and Credit Council spoke about the issue of production in Iran and reiterated that currently, production in Iran is on its way to prosperity as the statistics indicates that non-oil exports are also on the rise.

"We need to implement bilateral banking measures," he said.

Iran is ready to help Syria in terms of expertise and transfer of experiences, while in (IT) due to Iran's significant advances it has the potential to launch and strengthen Syria's payment systems, Hemmati said, noting that Iran is the harbinger in modern banking technology and banknote printing.

The head of the Central Bank of Syria for his part underscored that Syria is very eager to cooperate with the Iranian banks, adding that with the opening of bilateral bank accounts, there will be greater confidence for economic activists while the idea of ​​forming a joint banking committee to pursue pending affairs will be helpful.

"We are eager to take advantage of the experience of your country in this field," said the head of the central bank of Syria.

He also added that in the field of banknote printing industry, considering the capabilities of Iran, the Syrian side would like to get acquainted with Iran's capacities in this field.

