Mashhad-based religious figures and custodian of Imam Reza (AS) Shrine were also present in the ceremony.



Dust Clearing is a religious ceremony done in sacred places of the Muslim World. The ritual is for cleaning, sweeping, washing, and perfume-spraying special places like the holy Tombs, mosques, the martyrs’ graves, Kaaba and Imam Reza (AS) shrine.

Mashhad is located in northeast of the country.



