Foreign minister arrives in Beijing for talks

Zarif’s visit to China is being paid upon an official invitation by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi had said on Friday that the foreign minister was scheduled to visit China, Japan and Malaysia in a tour of East Asia as of Sunday to follow up and implement the “active and balanced diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Zarif’s visit to Beijing was postponed to a day later as he flew to France to hold talks with leaders of the states parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action convened for the G-7 Summit in Biarritz.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish