Iran's FM Zarif invited to G7 Summit

Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon that at the invitation of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in Biarritz, the venue for the Group of Seven summit to continue consultations on recent initiatives between the Iranian and French presidents.

There will be no meetings or negotiations with the American delegation during Zarif's trip, the diplomat reaffirmed.

Earlier this afternoon, AFP reported the landing of an Iranian aircraft in the city of Biarritz, the venue of the Group of Seven summit, claiming the aircraft was likely carrying Mohammad Javad Zarif.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish