Dizin Ski Resort, the best and biggest ski resort in Iran and in the Middle East region, hosts 20 skiers from Austria, Italy, the Czech Republic and Slovakia as well as 21 Iranian athletes.

Dizin and Shemshak Ski Resorts among many others in Iran are two famous ski resorts in the country, which is on the list of the hottest places in the world.

Dizin is located in the northern Iranian Alborz mountain range, almost 70 km of capital Tehran.

