MP says Iran welcomes developing ties with DPRK

Speaking in a meeting with Vice Chairman of North Korean Supreme People's Assembly Pak Chol-min, Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of setting up joint investment opportunities to help broaden economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said US cruel sanctions directly affect people of both countries, adding that both countries share the same enemies and it is necessary to thwart mounting pressures exerted on both sides through developing ties.

Iranian lawmaker termed as important reinforcing cooperation in parliamentary, political, economic and international fields.

The most important US tool against Iran and North Korea is all-out sanctions especially economic ones, he said adding that they have not so far been able to affect both countries’ determination.

Iran and North Korea has so far been able to stand against US and fight for their independence.

Meanwhile, Pak Chol-min praised Iranian government and people’s success against US sanctions.

Both sides have always enjoyed friendly ties in various fields.

Interaction and cooperation between parliamentary friendship groups of Iran and North Korea will result in boosting cooperation especially in parliamentary field.

