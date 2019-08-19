Tabriz to host Eurasia Forum of Urban Development

Academic secretary of the event told IRNA on Monday that researchers from Japan, China, Russia, France, Finland, Italy, Bulgaria, Turkey and Armenia will take part in the forum.

Karim Hosseinzadeh-Dalir added that workshops and field works on the historic texture of ancient city of Tabriz and maintaining Tabriz Bazaar as the biggest roofed bazaar in the world will be held in the first eight days of event.

Holding scientific meetings and presentation of articles will be conducted in the next two days of the forum, he said.

The forum will seek to revive greatness of Silk Road as well as the cities located on the road, he said.

Highlighting the significance of the forum for Tabriz, he added that Tabriz is among five historic cities in the world, as it is evident in the studies on the development history of the cities in the world.

Hosseinzadeh-Dalir further noted that introducing historic, cultural and social status of Tabriz to the world, encouraging the researchers to focus on the past identity of the city, restoring true status of University of Tabriz as the second university in the country and promoting public culture are among the objectives of the event.

Some 300 articles have so far been submitted to the secretariat of the forum, of which three or four have been selected by the jury for presentation.

Topics for discussion during the event include reducing risk coefficient of Tabriz Bazaar, reviving some sections of Silk Road, management of energy in the city and urban development from tourism perspective, he said.

