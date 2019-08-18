Remote controlled blast kills 5 in NW Pakistan

According to police, the blast occurred near a passenger van in Sheringal area of Upper Dir district.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to district headquarters hospital (DHQ) where emergency has been declared.

Upper Dir police chief said that the blast occurred after a funeral prayer in the area.

Police sources said that a peace committee head was also killed in the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

The security forces cordoned off the area to collect evidences and conduct investigations.

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish