Remote controlled blast kills 5 in NW Pakistan

Islamabad, Aug 18, IRNA -- Five people were killed and six others injured as a result of a remote controlled blast in Pakistan’s northwestern area of Upper Dir on Sunday, local media reported.

According to police, the blast occurred near a passenger van in Sheringal area of Upper Dir district.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to district headquarters hospital (DHQ) where emergency has been declared.

Upper Dir police chief said that the blast occurred after a funeral prayer in the area.

Police sources said that a peace committee head was also killed in the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

The security forces cordoned off the area to collect evidences and conduct investigations.

