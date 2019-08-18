“Finding Farideh” to represent Iran at Oscars 2020

This is the first time that Iran names a documentary to compete for the best non-English-language film Award at Oscars.

The committee which selected “Finding Farideh” as Iran’s representative at Oscars 2020 comprised of Fereshteh Taerpour (producer), Fatemeh Motamed Ariya (actress), Abolhassan Davoodi (director), Touraj Mansouri (cameraman), Rasoul Sadr Ameli (director), Amir Esbati (designer), Morteza Razzaq Karimi (producer), Mehrzad Danesh (critic) and Raed Faridzadeh, the director of international affairs of Farabi Cinema Foundation.

“Finding Farideh” is the life story of a woman named “Farideh” who was left unwanted, when a little child, at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad. After being kept in an orphanage, she was adopted by a Dutch couple and taken to the Netherlands. Farideh, who has not visited her hometown for long years because her family was against such a visit, now comes to Iran for the first time to meet with three families who claim to be her real family.

