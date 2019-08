Three Iranians, Mohammad-Ebrahim Emami, Mohammad Mosallaee-pour, and Nima Sadeqi, are among the 64 referees announced.

Emami was a referee in Rio 2016, as well.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are to be held from Jul 24 to Aug 9, 2020.

The World Wrestling Championships will be in Nur-Sultan, Kazakh capital, 14 – 22 September.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish