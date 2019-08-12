Jahangiri urges using Caspian Sea states to use capacities  

Speaking in a meeting with Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Jahangiri described the Caspian Economic Forum as important, saying it is based on peace, security and reinforcing relations among member states.

Expressing congratulation over successful presidential elections in Kazakhstan, he expressed hope for developing relations in this new era.

Jahangiri referred to signing 110 documents over the last three decades and also the holding the upcoming joint commission and called for lifting barriers.

Iran is ready for developing cooperation in banking, trade and tourism fields with Kazakhstan, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he appreciated Kazakhstan for its role in Astana talks on establishing peace in Syria.

Meanwhile, Mamin emphasized boosting economic relations as one of the aims of the event and expressed readiness for reinforcing regional and bilateral relations.

He added that joint projects and suitable solutions can facilitate development of ties.

Mamin expressed hope the upcoming joint commission meeting to bring about good results.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he praised Iran’s supports of Kazakhstan’s positions in Astana meetings and the presented initiatives in the Islamic World.

