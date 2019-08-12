Jahangiri says no road-block in Iran-Azerbaijan ties

Speaking in a meeting with Azeri Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov held on the sidelines of the Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan, Jahangiri said developing cooperation between Caspian Sea states is the main objective of the event, adding that boosting transit and transportation among countries plays major role in developing relations.

He added that North-South corridor can also have regional effects.

Referring to recent visit made by Azeri economy minister to Tehran, he said that tourism, industry and health are good contexts for increasing relations.

Jahangiri also emphasized trilateral and multilateral cooperation with Turkey, Russia, Turkmenistan and Georgia for boosting the volume of trade ties.

Mammadov, for his part, underlined developing economic relations with neighbors.

Azerbaijan is after building and developing bridges among regional countries and believes that Iran can play especial role in this field.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stressed finalizing North-South corridor, saying increase in the amount of goods from Iran indicates its strategic success.

He called for establishing cooperation with Iran in industrial, health, and services fields.

Earlier, speaking to Azeri Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Iranian president Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi mentioned that Tehran and Baku are moving towards expanding their relations by connecting the Iranian railways to the Azeri ones, linking their national electrical grids, developing customs cooperation as well as expanding trade, sport and tourism ties.

Mustafayev also reiterated that the US sanctions haven’t negatively affected Baku-Tehran ties.

He stressed that Iranian companies in Azerbaijan have grown over the past two years, resulting in a rise in bilateral annual trade volume.

