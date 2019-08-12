VP terms foreigners presence in Persian Gulf as cause of tensions, instability

Addressing the Caspian Economic Forum which is underway in Turkmenistan, Jahangiri said by withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal which is a great achievement for the world diplomacy, the US administration showed that it is not committed to international agreements.

Although the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has verified Iran compliance with the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the US is after creating instability and insecurity in the region by its illegitimate, cruel and inhumane sanctions and by its provocative presence in the Persian Gulf.

Despite the fact that the threadbare Iranophobia policy of the United States has been failed due to Iran’s constructive role in regional developments and in fighting terrorism, but creating insecurity for selling security is still US’ deceiving strategy, he noted.

Appreciating Turkmenistan government and people for hosting the event, Jahangiri described the forum as an opportunity for maintaining negotiations and paving the way for developing ties between participants.

He noted that the August 12 reminds significant development for the Caspian Sea littoral States.

He urged all participants to prioritize developing economic and commercial cooperation through establishing effective relations between private and governmental sectors.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to protecting environment in the Caspian Sea as an important issue which requires joint cooperation and collective efforts.

Tehran believes that ant developmental program should be in line with facilitating implementation of Tehran convention and its protocols, Jahangiri said.

Despite the fact that the trade exchange volume between Caspian Sea states is increasing but is not compatible with political relations, he noted.

He reiterated that governments’ efforts in activating private sectors, facilitating trade visa issuance and zeroing preferential tariff in bilateral and Quintet framework will increase economic relations volume.

Today, opportunity has been prepared for developing cooperation in economic, tourism, customs, transportation, shipping, ports, industries, fishery, mutual investment in building ports, buying and selling port equipment and transit, Iranian official said.

He went on to say that interaction with neighbors, avoiding any tensions and preserving stability and security are among Iran’s foreign policy priorities.

Iran hails the Central Asian states, and the Caspian Sea governments’ positive approach and is determined to increase the volume of trade exchange by developing political and regional cooperation and by taking advantage of the existing capacities.

Iran considers promotion of the Central Asia in line with reinforcing stability, security and tranquility in the region and has played effective role in developing economic and regional cooperation and in implementing civil projects in Central Asia, Jahangiri said.

Iranian firms relying on their experiences and knowledge and the modern technologies as well has implemented scores of developmental plans in power plant, water, road, railway, mine and industrial units fields, he added.

He stressed the fact that making economic cooperation systematic and disciplined requires reinforcing the legal basis.

Iran’s earlier initiative for establishing Caspian Sea cooperation organization can be a suitable framework for maintaining cooperation.

Implementing the preferential tariff agreement between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union members will open new chapter in regional trade, he said.

The Islamic republic of Iran has helped regional countries in developing their ties with the world by providing them with infrastructures in transportation and transit in road, railway, air and sea sectors in the Caspian Sea, Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri referred to North-South transportation corridor, trilateral railway cooperation between Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran and implementing Ashgabat international transportation and transit agreement as preparing suitable capacities for reinforcing cooperation among Caspian Sea Littoral States and other countries in the region.

He noted that China-Kazakhstan-Iran corridor which was launched last year has paved the way for promoting cooperation and reviving the Silk Road.

Iran’s strategic position and its access to Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman has created significant capacities for broadening economic relations between Caspian Sea states and other countries in the region, Iranian VP said.

Chabahar strategic port in south of Iran is an important capacity which can facilitate transportation and transit between Caspian Sea and Central Asian states and their access to international waterways.

Iran with its massive oil and gas resources is playing major role in supplying energy in the region and the world as well, he said adding that Iran is ready for developing joint cooperation in energy swap and exports to neighboring and regional countries.

Unfortunately due to excessive demands and illegitimate interventions of om trans-regional powers, the region has faced instability and insecurity over the past few decades.

Underlining the importance of security and stability in developing investment and economic conditions, Jahangiri said thanks to its importance, strategic position, transit and its rich energy resources, the Middle East has pivotal role in developing world economy and the economy of many countries in the world relies on this region.

He referred to economic instability and decreasing investors’ tendency to participate in the region as destructive consequences of extremist ideology and the emergence of terrorist groups under sponsored by some regional and trans-regional countries.

Despite sanctions and limitations, Iran is still determined in implementing its programs and economic developmental policies and is interested in establishing joint investments, all-out political, economic, scientific, technology, industrial and commercial cooperation with all countries especially with neighbors and friends.

Eshaq Jahangiri arrived in Turkmenistan on Monday to partake in the Caspian Economic Forum.

At the same time with the Caspian Sea Day and the anniversary of signing Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, the Caspian Sea Forum is to review various topics in Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition, Caspian Economic Forum.

An exhibition on the trade capacities of the Caspian Sea littoral states will also be held on the sidelines of the Forum.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish