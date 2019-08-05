IRNA chief underlines impartiality in reporting

Hashemi made the remarks in a meeting with General Manager of Bosnia's Federal News Agency (FENA) Elmir Huremovic in Tehran.

The two directors of Iranian and Bosnian news agencies reviewed the ways to develop professional cooperation.

Referring to Western media's disinformation about Iran, Hashemi called on FENA to allocate a specific number of the items to reporting about Iranian developments.

He described the US unilateral sanctions against Iran as the indication of the US frustration with the resolve and determination of Iranian people.

Hashemi noted that Iranians have closely got acquainted with the concerns of the Bosnian people and care about what there is going on in Bosnia.

The issues concerning Bosnia are important to Iranians because both are Muslims and because Bosnia is a country of rich historical and cultural background, he added.

Huremovic, for his part, expressed hope that the cooperation between the two news agencies will flourish, and the visit plays a turning point in the relations.

He called for more tourism relations between Iran and Bosnia.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their relations.

