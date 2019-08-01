US designation of Zarif shows its cowardice: Iran armed forces

"The arrogant US Administration has continued its law-breaking measures that go against the international norms, has taken this undiplomatic step out of frustration to make up for its consecutive losses in the world and region," read a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic on Thursday.

The US Treasury slapped Iran's FM Zarif with sanctions on Wednesday due to his implementation of “agenda of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei”.

The General Staff warned against the US “adventurism”, saying it is doomed to failure.

“The US has recently been trying to bring along some of its aligned governments to form a maritime coalition in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf to put the security at this international waterway in danger. However, open and concealed opposition of the European government has angered the White House official,” added the statement.

The document goes to stress that the US designation of Zarif will fail and that Iran will pursue its intelligent policies.

