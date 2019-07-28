Tehran Philharmonic Orchestra due to perform first-ever concert on Aug. 3

The Orchestra, directly sponsored by Tehran Municipality, will be conducted by acclaimed Iranian composer Loris Tjeknavorian.

Tjeknavorian said that apart from “Masquerade-Suite-Romance” which is one of his own works, a work by Johann Christian Bach as well as works by well-known Iranian composers will be performed by the orchestra.

“As far as I’m concerned the best musicians have gathered together to form this orchestra and it will definitely turn out to be a good orchestra,” Tjeknavorian said.

“Big cities round the world like London, Vienna, Moscow and New York have high-quality orchestras which are supported by the municipalities of these cities. How good it would be that Tehran has its own orchestra as well and Tehran municipality and Milad Tower, which is now the symbol of the city, provide support for this orchestra.”

