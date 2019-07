On Tuesday, Iran was defeated by heavyweight Italy 3-1.

The Iranians lost the first, second and fourth sets to their rival 25-23, 25-22 and 31-29 while defeating Italy in the third set 25-20.

The Iranian spiker Pouriya Yali gained 20 points for Iran to become the best scorer of the game.

Iran has been grouped with Italy, Jordan and Argentina in Pool F of the competitions. The two first teams of the group will qualify for semi-final stage.

