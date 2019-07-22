Iran karateka wins Asian Championships

After defeating Saudi rival in the final match, Ghararizadeh stood in the first place in Asia.

The event is underway with the attendance of 340 fighters from 33 countries.

Iranian squad had earlier overpowered Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, India and Japan.

The event will also bring about quota for 2020 Olympic.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place on July 24-August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

