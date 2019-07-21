Iran' FM Zarif: US engaging in economic terrorism

"Today at NAM mtg on sanctions I said, 'Terrorism is the use of violence & intimidation against civilians in pursuit of political aims," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"The US is thus engaged in #EconomicTerrorism. It cannot be called “sanctions”, as they're not designed to enforce laws. They in fact violate law," he added.

Earlier, Zarif in a message described the "US economic terrorism" as a threat to the world.

"US #EconomicTerrorism is a global menace," he said.

"I'm in Venezuela to attend #NAM meeting geared to forge global response to unilateralism," he added.

"In Iran’s engagement with the world, we neither call for the ouster of leaders, nor “bolster” them—decisions that are for the PEOPLE of a nation," Zarif reiterated.

The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest organization of the member states.

Venezuela is the current chair of NAM, Iran was its former periodic chief and Azerbaijan will undertake the next NAM periodic presidency.

The 18th NAM summit is supposed to be held on October 25-26 in Azerbaijan.

