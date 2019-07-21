160 MPs back IRGC act to seize UK tanker

In their statement, Iranian lawmakers said suspicious movements like sabotage and explosion in some oil tankers, illegal seizure of the tanker carrying Iranian oil by the UK and violation of international maritime regulations by the UK tanker Stena Impero happened in the region.

It seems that those who claim being the world power are after creating insecurity in regional waters to transfer energy, they said appreciating efforts made by the IRGC for confiscating the UK tanker.

Earlier, Iran's caretaker chargé d'affaires to London in a meeting with UK Foreign Office officials underlined the importance of following international maritime regulations by the UK.

During the meeting which was held upon the UK side's demand, Iran's position as regard UK tanker's violation which was verified by officials of Iran Ports and Maritime Organization was highlighted.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in a statement on Friday announced seizure of a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement said that a British oil tanker named 'Stena Impero' was detained late on Friday in the Strait of Hormuz at the request of Hormuzgan province's Ports and Shipping Organization, for not observing international maritime regulations in the waterway.

Following seizure, the oil tanker was handed over to the Ports and Shipping Organization to undergo legal procedures, the statement said.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish