Iran karateka earns bronze in Asian champs

Head of Qazvin karate committee Hamid Reza Davari said that the event is underway with the attendance of 340 fighters from 33 countries.

He added that Asgari in the weight category of –75 kg could not advance to final match and received a bronze medal.

The event will also bring about quota for 2020 Olympic.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place on July 24-August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

