The Iranian side won the Czech Republic in three straight sets 3-0 (29-27, 25-18, 26-24) on Saturday at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship that is being held Isa Sport City in Bahrain.

On Friday, the Iranian squad first defeated Tunisia 3-0, followed by their 3-2 defeat against Russia in the second match.

Iran won bronze in 2007 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship.

