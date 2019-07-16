Chinese students pay visit to Iranian embassy in Beijing

In the program, which was organized by the Cultural Attaché Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in China and sponsored by the International Organization for Youth Training and Research (IYERDUO), about 100 Chinese students met with Mohammad Keshavarzadeh Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in China, in a special program that was held for this purpose, to become familiar with culture, language, tradition and issues related to Iran.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China in the program welcomed the presence of Chinese students at the Iranian embassy, ​​saying, “China and Iran have been linked for thousands of years ago through the old Silk Road.”

Mohammad Keshavarzadeh added, "Today, relations between the two countries have been developed more than before, and they are growing in the form of New Silk road, or “One Belt – One Road".

He argued that Iran supports the Silk Road project as a major plan, stating that Iran is naturally located on the Silk Road and is one of the central axes of the route.

The Iranian ambassador to China pointed to the role of students in the future of China and said, "Each of you students will be the future cultural ambassadors of China and will play an important role in developing the relations between the two countries."

Keshavarzazadeh said about the future of Iran-China relations, "The two countries have a very clear vision. The two countries' relations have always been friendly in history."

"People of China and Iran are interested in each other," he said. “Two countries have been associated with peace and friendship for many years as the ancient Asian civilizations of the continent.”

