Minister proposes to create Joint Judicial Commission between Iran, Iraq

Avaei said on Monday, "The Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq are today in a state of excellent cooperation, and meetings are aimed at further advancing the relations between the two countries.”

The Iranian Minister expressed his appreciation for the positions of Iraq and the Head of the Judiciary in relation to the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and the world and underlined, "We also, as the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are extremely pleased with repeated victories of the people and authorities of Iraq in the internal and external arenas, and we believe that by working together and helping each other as two strategic partners, some judicial problems will be settled.”

The Minister of Justice proposed that a joint commission of the judiciary of the two countries be formed on disputes and judicial matters to resolve issues on both sides.

He stated that due to the high trade volume between the two countries there would be some problems for the businessmen of the two countries, and expressed that in order to prevent the mentioned cases and solve problems, he will raise the proposal of the Joint Judicial Commission as soon as possible with the head of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic.

For his part, Fayek Zaidan, the head of the Iraqi Judiciary, said that these visits are important and the two sides can implement and complete the agreements of 2014 and before that, and noted, “During the meeting with the head of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we found out that agreements between the two countries are capable of executing the exchange and extradition of convicts and detainees and exchanging views on legal issues, and only revisions should be made to its contents.”

The Iraqi official added that if all issues were resolved within the framework of a single agreement, it would be better to take more rapid action on the extradition of convicts and to consider ethical and humanitarian issues toward the prisoners' family.

9455**2050

