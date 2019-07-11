Iran taekwondoka earns gold in 2019 Universiade

In his first match, Hosseini defeated Mongolian rival 30-8. Then, he hit Taipei rival and advanced to quarter-finals.

After defeating, Croatian fighter in quarter-finals, he advanced to semi-final match.

He also defeated South Korean athlete and then hit Belgian rival in the final match.

Iranian team with 42 athletes took part in the competition of Universiade 2019.

The team had 62 members at the latest event of Universiade in Taiwan. They won 23 medals (8 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals) and ranked 10th at the event.

The 30th edition of Universiade of university students will be underway until July 14 in Naples, Italy.

The Universiade is an international multi-sport event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation. The name is a combination of the words "University" and "Olympiad".

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish